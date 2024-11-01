News & Insights

Stocks
CW

Curtiss-Wright price target raised to $333 from $304 at Truist

November 01, 2024 — 09:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli raised the firm’s price target on Curtiss-Wright (CW) to $333 from $304 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s solid Q3 earnings beat benefited from pull forward/timing, and while the FY24 guidance was lifted, the magnitude of the increase was less than the Q3 beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. General industrial and process were modest pressure points for Curtiss-Wright, but these were offset by defense electronics strength and more solid execution, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.