Curtiss-Wright price target raised to $333 from $304 at Truist

Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli raised the firm’s price target on Curtiss-Wright (CW) to $333 from $304 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The company’s solid Q3 earnings beat benefited from pull forward/timing, and while the FY24 guidance was lifted, the magnitude of the increase was less than the Q3 beat, the analyst tells investors in a research note. General industrial and process were modest pressure points for Curtiss-Wright, but these were offset by defense electronics strength and more solid execution, the firm added.

