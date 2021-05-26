Curtiss-Wright Outlines New Strategy; Introduces 2023 Financial Targets

Markets
(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) outlined new strategy to drive long-term profitable growth;. It has introduced 2023 financial targets including 5-10% revenue CAGR and minimum 10% earnings per share CAGR.

The company said it is confident in its ability to achieve its new 3-year financial targets and unlock significant value for all of its stakeholders.

At Wednesday virtual investor day, Lynn Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, along with other senior executives, will provide an in-depth review of the company's business drivers and new strategy to deliver long-term profitable growth.

