News & Insights

Stocks
CW

Curtiss-Wright initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank

December 05, 2024 — 06:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle initiated coverage of Curtiss-Wright (CW) with a Buy rating and $452 price target which offers 21% upside potential. The firm sees “multiple ways to win,” saying there are “multiple paths to excess returns for the stock.” Curtiss-Wright “checks boxes that in our experience reliably correlate with excess returns,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is a high quality aerospace and defense compounder, with a track record for beating estimates and driving positive revisions.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.