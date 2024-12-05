Curtiss-Wright initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Scott Deuschle initiated coverage of Curtiss-Wright (CW) with a Buy rating and $452 price target which offers 21% upside potential. The firm sees “multiple ways to win,” saying there are “multiple paths to excess returns for the stock.” Curtiss-Wright “checks boxes that in our experience reliably correlate with excess returns,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the company is a high quality aerospace and defense compounder, with a track record for beating estimates and driving positive revisions.

