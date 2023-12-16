Curtiss-Wright (FRA:CWT) Price Target Increased by 8.14% to 220.50

The average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright (FRA:CWT) has been revised to 220.50 / share. This is an increase of 8.14% from the prior estimate of 203.91 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.12 to a high of 243.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.16% from the latest reported closing price of 202.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 8.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWT is 0.31%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 39,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,705K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 57.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,308K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 89.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,197K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,039K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 3.94% over the last quarter.

