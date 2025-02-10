CURTISS-WRIGHT Earnings Preview: Recent $CW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CURTISS-WRIGHT ($CW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $813,275,197 and earnings of $3.18 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CURTISS-WRIGHT Insider Trading Activity

CURTISS-WRIGHT insiders have traded $CW stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN M BAMFORD (Chair and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 2 sales selling 15,418 shares for an estimated $5,504,380 .

and 2 sales selling 15,418 shares for an estimated . KEVIN RAYMENT (Vice President and COO) has made 1 purchase buying 52 shares for an estimated $15,814 and 1 sale selling 2,664 shares for an estimated $924,194 .

and 1 sale selling 2,664 shares for an estimated . K CHRISTOPHER FARKAS (Vice President and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 1 sale selling 2,453 shares for an estimated $851,191 .

and 1 sale selling 2,453 shares for an estimated . PAUL J FERDENZI has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 1 sale selling 1,907 shares for an estimated $661,690 .

and 1 sale selling 1,907 shares for an estimated . JOHN C WATTS (Vice President Strat & Bus Dev) has made 1 purchase buying 19 shares for an estimated $5,778 and 2 sales selling 1,034 shares for an estimated $363,999 .

and 2 sales selling 1,034 shares for an estimated . GARY A OGILBY (VP & Corporate Controller) sold 551 shares for an estimated $191,213

GLENDA J MINOR sold 500 shares for an estimated $151,400

ROBERT F FREDA (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 1 purchase buying 27 shares for an estimated $8,211 and 1 sale selling 379 shares for an estimated $131,497 .

and 1 sale selling 379 shares for an estimated . GEORGE P. MCDONALD (VP and Corporate Secretary) purchased 30 shares for an estimated $9,123

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CURTISS-WRIGHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 271 institutional investors add shares of CURTISS-WRIGHT stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CURTISS-WRIGHT Government Contracts

We have seen $78,424,761 of award payments to $CW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.