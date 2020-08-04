Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 1.6%. The bottom line, however, declined 31% from $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding one-time items, GAAP earnings came in at 74 cents per share, down 60% from $1.86 registered in the year-ago quarter.

Operational Performance

In the quarter under review, the company’s total sales of $550 million declined 14% year over year. The top line, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $544 million by 1.1%.



Gross profit declined 19% year over year to $186 million. Operating income of $55.3 million plunged 48% from $105.7 million a year ago.



Curtiss-Wright’s total backlog at the end of the second quarter was $2.2 billion, increasing 1% from Dec 31, 2019. New orders of $620 million were up 3%, led by strong growth in naval defense.

Segmental Performance

Commercial/Industrial: Sales in this segment decreased 27% year over year to $213.6 million. The decline in sales was primarily due to reduced demand resulting from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside lower commercial aerospace market revenues and reduced general industrial market sales.



While operating income plunged 72% to $14.4 million, operating margin contracted 720 basis points (bps) to 10.3%.



Defense: Sales at this segment improved 7% year over year to $170 million. This can be attributed to higher sales of embedded computing equipment on various Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs, including fighter jets and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) platforms.



Meanwhile, adjusted operating income declined 15% to $27.9 million, whereas adjusted operating margin expanded 60 bps to 21.6%.



Power: Sales at this segment declined 11% year over year to $166.4 million on account of lower naval defense market revenues and reduced power generation market sales.



While adjusted operating income fell 34% to $21.3 million, operating margin contracted 100 bps to 16.7%.

CurtissWright Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CurtissWright Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CurtissWright Corporation Quote

Financial Update

Curtiss-Wright ended second-quarter 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $155.4 million, down 60% from $391 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt summed $834.8 million compared with $760.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to $140.4 million at the end of second-quarter 2020, up from $92.2 million a year ago.



Adjusted free cash flow at the end of the quarter was $130 million, up 71% compared to the prior-year period. During the second quarter, the company repurchased 132,443 shares of its common stock for approximately $13 million.

2020 Guidance

Curtiss-Wright reiterated its financial guidance for 2020. The company continues to expect adjusted earnings of $6.60-$6.85 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s full-year earnings is pegged at $6.38, below the company’s guidance range.



Apart from this, Curtiss-Wright continues to expect adjusted free cash flow in the range of $350-$380 million for the current year.

Zacks Rank

Curtiss-Wright has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Defense Releases

Teledyne Technologies TDY reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 by 20.9%.



Hexcel Corporation HXL reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents by 60%.



Lockheed Martin LMT reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $6.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.71 by 7.4%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.