Curtiss-Wright (CW) Price Target Increased by 7.47% to 217.60

The average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has been revised to 217.60 / share. This is an increase of 7.47% from the prior estimate of 202.47 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 184.83 to a high of 240.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.54% from the latest reported closing price of 208.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 840 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.31%, an increase of 1.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 39,468K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,719K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 167.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,309K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,299K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,433K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 858.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,193K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 3.11% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,163K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,182K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 1.77% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

