Curtiss-Wright (CW) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 238.17

The average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has been revised to 238.17 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 223.89 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 184.83 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.41% from the latest reported closing price of 219.69 / share.

Curtiss-Wright Declares $0.20 Dividend

On November 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2023 received the payment on December 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $219.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.54%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 72 owner(s) or 8.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.31%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 39,890K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Boston Partners holds 1,705K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 57.46% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,308K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,299K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 89.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,197K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,163K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 7.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,194K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,039K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

