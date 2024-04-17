Curtiss-Wright (CW) Price Target Increased by 6.28% to 270.30

The average one-year price target for Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) has been revised to 270.30 / share. This is an increase of 6.28% from the prior estimate of 254.32 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 237.35 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.15% from the latest reported closing price of 249.93 / share.

Curtiss-Wright Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 8, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 28, 2024 received the payment on April 15, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $249.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 0.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 1.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtiss-Wright. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 9.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CW is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 39,352K shares. The put/call ratio of CW is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,410K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 90.11% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,353K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705K shares, representing a decrease of 26.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CW by 65.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 2.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,161K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing a decrease of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 1,011K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,039K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CW by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Curtiss-Wright Background Information

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 8,300 people worldwide.

