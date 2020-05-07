Curtiss-Wright (CW) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Suspends 2020 View

Curtiss-Wright Corporation CW reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 by 3.9%. Moreover, the bottom line grew 3% from $1.30 per share reported a year ago, led by strong sales growth in its defense markets.



Excluding one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.21 per share, down 6% from $1.29 reported in the year-ago quarter.



Operational Performance



In the quarter under review, the company’s total sales of $601.2 million increased 4% year over year. The top line, moreover, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $582 million by 3.3%.



Gross profit increased 92% year over year to $200.6 million. Operating income of $72.4 million improved 1% from $72 million a year ago.



Curtiss-Wright’s total backlog at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was $2.1 billion, down 2% from the figure reported at 2019-end. New orders also declined 24% to $570 million, principally due to the timing of strong naval defense orders in the prior-year period.



Segmental Performance



Commercial/Industrial: Sales at this segment slipped 2% year over year to $264.4 million. This is primarily attributable to lower general industrial market sales, which reflect reduced demand for industrial vehicle products and surface treatment services.



While adjusted operating income improved 2% to $36 million, operating margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 13%. The improvement in the operating income was driven by a favorable mix for actuation products and the benefits of its cost-containment initiatives.



Defense: Sales at this segment grew 24% year over year to $166.1 million. This uptick can be attributed to higher sales of embedded computing equipment on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), helicopter platforms and various Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) programs.



Meanwhile, adjusted operating income surged 49% to $31.6 million and adjusted operating margin expanded 320 bps to 19%. The upside can be attributable to favorable overhead absorption on higher defense revenues and gains from the sale of a product line.



Power: Sales at this segment declined 2% year over year to $170.8 million on account of reduced power generation market sales.



While operating income declined 4% to $24.4 million, operating margin contracted 20 bps to 14.3%. Both downsides were driven by unfavorable overhead absorption on lower power generation revenues.

Financial Update

Curtiss-Wright ended the first quarter of 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $157.8 million, down 60% from $391 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Long-term debt summed $906.2 million compared with $760.6 million, as of Dec 31, 2019.



Operating cash outflow from continuing operations totaled $192.6 million at the end of first-quarter 2020 compared with $51.9 million in the prior year quarter.



Adjusted free cash flow at the end of the reported quarter was $52.9 million compared with the year-ago figure of $63.8 million. During the first quarter of 2020, the company repurchased 1.1 million shares worth $112 million.



Guidance



Due to the ongoing uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 situation and its potential impact on the company’s operations and financial results, Curtiss-Wright’s previously communicated guidance for 2020 has been suspended.



Recent Defense Release



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $6.08 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.76 by 5.5%. The bottom line also improved 1.5% from the year-ago quarter’s $5.99.



General Dynamics Corporation GD, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported first-quarter 2020 earnings from continuing operations of $2.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.46 by 1.2%.

Moreover, earnings declined 5.1% from $2.56 in the year-ago quarter.



Teledyne Technologies Inc. TDY, a Zacks Rank #3 company, reported first-quarter 2020 earnings of $2.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.10 by 8.6%. The bottom line also improved 12.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.02.



