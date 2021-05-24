Curtiss-Wright Corporation's (NYSE:CW) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that Curtiss-Wright's (NYSE:CW) stock increased by 7.1% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Curtiss-Wright's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Curtiss-Wright is:

11% = US$209m ÷ US$1.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Curtiss-Wright's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Curtiss-Wright seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.7% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Curtiss-Wright's moderate 7.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Curtiss-Wright's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 19% in the same period.

NYSE:CW Past Earnings Growth May 24th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for CW? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Curtiss-Wright Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In Curtiss-Wright's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 10% (or a retention ratio of 90%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Besides, Curtiss-Wright has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 5.3% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 16% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Curtiss-Wright's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. As a result, the decent growth in its earnings is not surprising. On studying current analyst estimates, we found that analysts expect the company to continue its recent growth streak. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

