Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $95.2, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $95.2, representing a -36.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.90 and a 34.92% increase over the 52 week low of $70.56.

CW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.95. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.43%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.