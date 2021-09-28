Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $127.58, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $127.58, representing a -4.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.37 and a 53.64% increase over the 52 week low of $83.04.

CW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.79. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.31%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cw Dividend History page.

