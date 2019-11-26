Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $137.85, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $137.85, representing a -3.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $142.97 and a 44.76% increase over the 52 week low of $95.23.

CW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.84%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CW as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 5.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CW at 4.1%.

