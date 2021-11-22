Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2021

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $132.34, the dividend yield is .54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $132.34, representing a -3.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $136.97 and a 27.8% increase over the 52 week low of $103.55.

CW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.94. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.11%, compared to an industry average of 8.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CW as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an decrease of -17.25% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.