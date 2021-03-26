Dividends
CW

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2021

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $117.33, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.72 and a 43.58% increase over the 52 week low of $81.72.

CW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.04%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CW as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 129.17% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CW
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular