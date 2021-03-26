Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2021

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that CW has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $117.33, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $124.72 and a 43.58% increase over the 52 week low of $81.72.

CW is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.04%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CW as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Daily Aerospace & Defense Bull 3X Shares (DFEN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DFEN with an increase of 129.17% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.