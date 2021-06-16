Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $126.98, the dividend yield is .57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CW was $126.98, representing a -4.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $133.37 and a 54.8% increase over the 52 week low of $82.03.

CW is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.6%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CW as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (CW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 13.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CW at 1.38%.

