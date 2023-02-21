Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $109.0 million, or $2.82 per share. This compares with $76.6 million, or $1.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $757.7 million from $666.8 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $109.0 Mln. vs. $76.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.82 vs. $1.94 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q4): $757.7 Mln vs. $666.8 Mln last year.

