Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $96.8 million, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $73.8 million, or $1.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $724.3 million from $630.5 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $96.8 Mln. vs. $73.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q3): $724.3 Mln vs. $630.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 - $9.20 Full year revenue guidance: $2,765 - $2,815 mln

