Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q3 Income Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $69.7 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $64.6 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $620.6 million from $571.6 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.20 - $7.35

