Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $81.00 million, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $70.87 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.6% to $704.40 million from $609.36 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $81.00 Mln. vs. $70.87 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.96 -Revenue (Q2): $704.40 Mln vs. $609.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.90 to $9.15

