Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $76.5 million, or $1.99 per share. This compares with $56.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $713 million from $631 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $76.5 Mln. vs. $56.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.99 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $713 Mln vs. $631 Mln last year.

