Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $56.8 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $40.7 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $630.9 million from $559.5 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $56.8 Mln. vs. $40.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q1): $630.9 Mln vs. $559.5 Mln last year.

