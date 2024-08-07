Curtiss-Wright Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $99.47 million, or $2.58 per share. This compares with $81 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Curtiss-Wright Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $785 million from $704 million last year.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $99.47 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.58 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $785 Mln vs. $704 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.40 to $10.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.010 - $3.060 Bln

