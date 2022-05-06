Curtiss-Wright CEO Lynn Bamford Assumes Role Of Chair Of The Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced that CEO Lynn Bamford has assumed the role of Chair of the Board of Directors, effective May 5, 2022. David Adams has retired from the company as Executive Chairman and will continue as a member of the Board of Directors.

Bamford said, "As Curtiss-Wright's new Chair, I look forward to delivering on the next phase of our journey through our Pivot to Growth strategy."

The company noted that it will continue to have an independent Lead Director preside over executive sessions of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.