Curtiss-Wright Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CW

In trading on Monday, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (Symbol: CW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.38, changing hands as high as $106.71 per share. Curtiss-Wright Corp. shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CW's low point in its 52 week range is $70.56 per share, with $149.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.55.

