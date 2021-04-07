Curtiss-Wright Awarded Contract By Lockheed Martin To Provide COTS Technology To Upgrade F-22s

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced Wednesday that it was awarded a contract by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, a Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) company, to provide its rugged commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) processor module technology to upgrade the F-22 Raptor, the world's preeminent tactical fighter aircraft.

Curtiss-Wright is manufacturing the products covered by this agreement in the U.S. and is shipping them to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. Shipments began in the fourth quarter of 2020, and are scheduled to run through 2023.

The selection of Curtiss-Wright's COTS technology is in alignment with the U.S. Air Force's (USAF) Digital Trinity for e-systems - digital engineering, agile software development and open architecture.

The use of these U.S.-built open standards-based COTS processing modules and commercial best practices will deliver cost-effective new capabilities to the USAF sooner and more affordably.

Curtiss-Wright's open standards-based processor card is the first COTS module to be selected for service onboard the F-22. The module will be used in support of the F-22 Tactical Mandates program to upgrade the aircraft's Central Integrated Processor (CIP).

The CIP provides data and signal processing for the F-22's radar, sensors, electronic warfare, and other compute intensive capabilities. This open standards approach will also enable more economical and timely upgrades of the aircraft's avionics systems.

