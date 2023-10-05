Curtiss-Wright Awarded $34 Mln By NSWC

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) on Thursday announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) to provide Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) based airborne data recorder technology.

The contract is valued at $34 million and is a firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Under the contract, the company will be providing and servicing Keyed Broad Area Maritime Surveillance Airborne Recorder (K-BAR) Network Attached Storage (NAS) equipment solutions including chassis, docking stations, removable storage modules, and lab cable sets.

The technology is set to be used on both manned and unmanned maritime aircraft in the U.S. and Australia.

