Curtiss-Wright Announces Leadership Transition with McDonald

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has announced the retirement of Paul J. Ferdenzi, its long-serving Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, who will be succeeded by George P. McDonald. McDonald, who has been with the company since 1999, will assume the new role effective immediately, reporting to CEO Lynn M. Bamford. This leadership transition is part of a formal succession plan, ensuring continuity in the company’s executive team. The company praised Ferdenzi’s 25-year tenure for his leadership and significant contributions to Curtiss-Wright’s legal and corporate endeavors.

