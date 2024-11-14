News & Insights

Stocks

Curtiss-Wright Announces Leadership Transition with McDonald

November 14, 2024 — 10:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Curtiss-Wright ( (CW) ) is now available.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation has announced the retirement of Paul J. Ferdenzi, its long-serving Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, who will be succeeded by George P. McDonald. McDonald, who has been with the company since 1999, will assume the new role effective immediately, reporting to CEO Lynn M. Bamford. This leadership transition is part of a formal succession plan, ensuring continuity in the company’s executive team. The company praised Ferdenzi’s 25-year tenure for his leadership and significant contributions to Curtiss-Wright’s legal and corporate endeavors.

For a thorough assessment of CW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.