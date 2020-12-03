Markets
Curtiss-Wright Announces CEO Succession Plan - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) announced that Lynn Bamford, currently President of the Defense and Power Segments, will be named President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, following David Adams' planned retirement as CEO on January 1, 2021. Bamford has more than 30 years of operational experience across the defense, aerospace and commercial industries.

Adams will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board through May 2022, at which time Bamford will assume the dual role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

