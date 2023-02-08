Curtis Nicholas T Increases Position in LENSAR (LNSR)

Fintel reports that Curtis Nicholas T has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.82MM shares of LENSAR, Inc. (LNSR). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2021 they reported 0.74MM shares and 6.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 349.06% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for LENSAR is $14.28. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 349.06% from its latest reported closing price of $3.18.

The projected annual revenue for LENSAR is $49MM, an increase of 35.82%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.93.

Fund Sentiment

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in LENSAR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LNSR is 0.1738%, a decrease of 7.7068%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 6,121K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Park West Asset Management holds 1,080,599 shares representing 9.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Run Capital holds 934,510 shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 914,510 shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Silver Point Capital holds 838,014 shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951,146 shares, representing a decrease of 13.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 25.78% over the last quarter.

Madison Avenue Partners holds 669,046 shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 676,109 shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 11.52% over the last quarter.

DCF Advisers holds 358,097 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296,523 shares, representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LNSR by 11.70% over the last quarter.

LENSAR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

