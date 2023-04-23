Curtis Banks Group (LSE:CBP) Price Target Decreased by 6.83% to 306.00

The average one-year price target for Curtis Banks Group (LSE:CBP) has been revised to 306.00 / share. This is an decrease of 6.83% from the prior estimate of 328.44 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 303.00 to a high of 315.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.05% from the latest reported closing price of 344.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curtis Banks Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBP is 0.00%, an increase of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

