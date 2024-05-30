Currys plc Welcomes New Board Member

Currys plc (GB:CURY) has released an update.

Currys plc has announced the appointment of Steve Johnson as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee member, effective from June 1, 2024. Johnson brings extensive retail and financial services experience, having held executive roles at N Brown Group and Shop Direct Group. Additionally, the company disclosed the planned departure of Fiona McBain from the board and the subsequent succession of Adam Walker as Audit Committee Chair after the Annual General Meeting in September 2024.

