News & Insights

Stocks

Currys plc Welcomes New Board Member

May 30, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Currys plc (GB:CURY) has released an update.

Currys plc has announced the appointment of Steve Johnson as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee member, effective from June 1, 2024. Johnson brings extensive retail and financial services experience, having held executive roles at N Brown Group and Shop Direct Group. Additionally, the company disclosed the planned departure of Fiona McBain from the board and the subsequent succession of Adam Walker as Audit Committee Chair after the Annual General Meeting in September 2024.

For further insights into GB:CURY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.