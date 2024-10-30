News & Insights

Currys plc: Major Stake Held by David Ross

October 30, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Currys plc (GB:CURY) has released an update.

David Peter John Ross has reported a significant shareholding in Currys plc, holding 4.42% of the company’s voting rights. This ownership is through a combination of personal shares and those held by his entities, Mountain Berg Limited and 10SJP (Investments) Limited. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates Ross’s substantial influence in the company.

