Currys Plc Current Trading Strong; Lifts FY25 Outlook For Adj. Pre-tax Profit

April 03, 2025 — 02:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Currys Plc (CURY.L), an Omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, on Thursday reported strong trading in the period since January 4, and lifted its outlook for fiscal 2025 profit.

In its trading update for the year ending May 3, the company said trading has been robust with continued positive like-for-like sales growth in the UK&I and the Nordics.

For the year, Group adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be around 160 million pounds, higher than previous guidance of 145 million pounds to 155 million pounds.

Currys added that it expects to finish the year in a strong net cash position.

The company is scheduled to publish a trading update for the 53 weeks ending May 3 on May 21.

