Currys (LSE:CURY) Price Target Increased by 5.42% to 65.13

The average one-year price target for Currys (LSE:CURY) has been revised to 65.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.42% from the prior estimate of 61.78 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 47.47 to a high of 81.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.19% from the latest reported closing price of 68.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Currys. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURY is 0.04%, a decrease of 12.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.08% to 86,724K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,017K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,119K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 12.56% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,828K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,735K shares, representing an increase of 41.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 54.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,667K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 7.02% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 6,461K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,800K shares, representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 7.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,545K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,434K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.