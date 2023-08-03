Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target Decreased by 6.43% to 71.20

The average one-year price target for Currys (LON:CURY) has been revised to 71.20 / share. This is an decrease of 6.43% from the prior estimate of 76.09 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 45.45 to a high of 141.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.05% from the latest reported closing price of 51.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Currys. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURY is 0.04%, a decrease of 10.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 88,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,760K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,066K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 12.52% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,316K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,045K shares, representing an increase of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,579K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,555K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 4.78% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,330K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,238K shares, representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURY by 20.43% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 6,260K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

