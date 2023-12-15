Currys (DSITF) Price Target Increased by 6.35% to 0.90

The average one-year price target for Currys (OTC:DSITF) has been revised to 0.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.35% from the prior estimate of 0.84 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.57 to a high of 1.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.98% from the latest reported closing price of 0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Currys. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSITF is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 88,010K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,119K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,760K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 6.75% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,316K shares, representing an increase of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 15.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,667K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,622K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 7.02% over the last quarter.

FNDF - Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF holds 5,800K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares, representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330K shares, representing a decrease of 27.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSITF by 26.23% over the last quarter.

