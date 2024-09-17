The Current State of the Economy in 7 Key Swing States

If you live in one of the swing states this presidential election season, you’re likely seeing ads for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on television, on streaming services and in the mail. The candidates likely have also been making stops near your city.

As we approach the November election, Trump and Harris are doing what they can to make sure voters in swing states keep their names top of mind. According to U.S. News & World Report, here are the seven swing states to watch this election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at the current state of the economy in those swing states.

Nevada

This swing state has made national headlines due to both presidential candidates talking about the idea of eliminating federal taxation on tips. It’s an issue that hits close to home for the many workers in Nevada who rely on tips for part of their income.

Parts of Nevada, including Las Vegas, have seen their economies make recoveries after the pandemic. However, the unemployment rate in Nevada is the highest of any state, and drivers here see among the nation’s highest gas prices, per The New York Times.

“And in Las Vegas, where the unemployment rate was 6.7 percent in July, some residents feel squeezed by the forces of inflation and a surging housing market shaped, in part, by transplants from California and other states,” the NYT outlined.

Georgia

Biden’s big victory in Georgia in 2020 was the first time a Democratic candidate for president had won the state since Bill Clinton. Per U.S. News & World Report, “Black voter turnout and enthusiasm in 2020 played an important role in Biden’s win, and the voting bloc again could prove pivotal in November.”

As for the economy in Georgia, like many other states, it’s a mixed bag as we head into the November election.

“Georgia has benefited from new investments in electric vehicle plants, but it’s also seen its growth diluted by a swell of new residents,” according to Bloomberg.

Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin

These are some of the swing states where both candidates are pushing hard on how they’ll fix economic problems and provide brighter futures for residents. Trump has talked about the damage done by the Biden administration. For Harris, she’s been talking about good times ahead and how Trump’s plans are bad for these swing states.

Per Bloomberg, “In the so-called Blue Wall industrial states — Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — where the political stakes are now highest, the combined growth from 2019 to the end of 2023 was just a third of that seen outside swing states, once you adjust for inflation and population increases.”

Arizona and North Carolina

They may be in opposite parts of the country, but these states share some similar economic pains this presidential election season.

Specifically, Arizona and North Carolina voters are dealing with the impacts of inflation and high housing costs, as noted by Bloomberg.

“But the mixed picture in swing states underscores a hard truth for the party: National data may point to a healthy US economy, but voters’ perceptions of it are heavily shaped by conditions on the ground where they live,” Bloomberg reported.

Editor’s note on election coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

