Current Refinance Rates: September 22, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.89%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.05%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.74%.

Refinance Rates for September 22, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.89%. That’s compared to 7.70% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $726 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.89%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $161,450. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.89% compared to 7.75% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.74% compared to 7.57% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.70%. That compares to 7.57% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.74%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $820 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $96,894 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.05%. That’s compared to the average of 6.85% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.06% versus 6.83% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.05%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $902 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $62,313 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.67%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.56%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.67% will pay $711 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.46%, on average, compared to the average of 7.23% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.46%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,934 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $498,094 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

