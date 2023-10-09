Current Refinance Rates: October 9, 2023—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 8.21%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.30%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 8.08%.

Refinance Rates for October 9, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 8.21%, compared to 7.90% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 8.22%, compared to 7.94% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 8.21%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $748 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $169,419.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 8.08%. That’s compared to the average of 7.78% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 8.07% compared to 7.82% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 8.08%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $842 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $101,987 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 7.30%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 7.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 7.28%. Last week it was 7.13%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.30%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $915 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $64,782 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 8.14%. One week ago, the average rate was 8.00%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 8.14% will pay $743 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.74%, compared to an average of 7.47% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.74%, a borrower would pay $940 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $519,640 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

