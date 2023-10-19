Current Refinance Rates: October 19, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 8.25%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 7.39%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 8.14%.

Refinance Rates for October 19, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 8.25%, compared to 8.05% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 8.26%, compared to 8.08% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 8.25%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $751 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $170,355.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 8.14%. That’s compared to the average of 7.92% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 8.15% compared to 7.96% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 8.14%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $845 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $102,887 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.39%. That’s compared to the average of 7.26% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.36% versus 7.27% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.39%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $921 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $65,698 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 8.12%. Last week, the average rate was 7.99%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 8.12% will pay $742 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 7.81%. Last week, the average rate was 7.62%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.81% will pay $945 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $525,521 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

