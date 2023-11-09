Current Refinance Rates: November 9, 2023—Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 8.03%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 7.19%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.85%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for November 9, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 8.03% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.20%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR (annual percentage rate) is 8.09%, lower than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 8.03%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $736 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $164,833.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.85%. That’s compared to the average of 8.09% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.93% compared to 8.13% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.85%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $827 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $98,526 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.19%. That’s compared to the average of 7.32% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.19% versus 7.27% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.19%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $909 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $63,687 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.91%. Last week, the average rate was 8.09%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.91% will pay $728 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.57%, compared to an average of 7.77% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.57%, a borrower would pay $931 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $507,073 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.