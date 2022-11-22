Current Refinance Rates: November 22, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.99%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.23%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.86%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.41%.

Refinance Rates for November 22, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.99%. That’s compared to 6.98% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.14%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,994 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.99%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $417,802. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.00% compared to 6.99% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.86% compared to 6.82% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.87%. That compares to 6.83% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of [insert rate], a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,301 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $252,181 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage increased to 6.23%. Yesterday, it was 6.19%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.29%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.37%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.25%. Last week it was 6.31%.

With an interest rate of 6.23%, you would pay $2,569 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $162,420 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.02%. Last week, the average rate was 6.97%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 6.15%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.02% will pay $5,000 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.24%, on average, compared to the average of 6.26% last week and the 52-week low of 5.37%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.24%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,427 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $406,785 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.41%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.52% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.49%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.30% compared to 6.22% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.34%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

