Current Refinance Rates: May 29, 2023—Rates Jump Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.33%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.70%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.20%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.89%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for May 29, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.33%, compared to 7.26% last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.35%, compared to 7.27% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.33%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,063 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $442,620.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.20% compared to 7.10% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.22%. That compares to 7.12% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.20%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,362 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $266,892 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.70%. That’s compared to the average of 6.50% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.73% versus 6.52% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.70%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,646 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $176,355 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.38%. Last week, the average rate was 7.37%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.38% will pay $5,183 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 6.76%. Last week, the average rate was 6.57%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.76% will pay $6,641 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $445,376 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.89%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.76% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.74%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.77% compared to 6.52% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.44%

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.