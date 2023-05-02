Current Refinance Rates: May 2, 2023—Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.15%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.33%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.92%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.69%.

Refinance Rates for May 2, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 7.15% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.14%. The 52-week low is 5.26%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.16%. This time last week, it was 7.15%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.15%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,026 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be about $429,439.

20-Year Fixed Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.92% compared to 7.08% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.94%. That compares to 7.09% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.92%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,312 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $254,763 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.33% compared to 6.43% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.36%. That compares to 6.46% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.33%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,585 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $165,366 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.31%. Last week, the average rate was 7.21%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.31% will pay $5,147 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.47%, compared to an average of 6.52% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s rate of 6.47%, a borrower would pay $6,521 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $423,770 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.69%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.58% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.66%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.32% compared to 6.20% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

