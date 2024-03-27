Current Refinance Rates: March 27, 2024—No Movement On Rates

Mortgage refinance rates stayed flat today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.37%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.59%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.25%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for March 27, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.37%, compared to 7.50% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.40%, compared to 7.56% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.37%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $690 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,471.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.25%. That’s compared to the average of 7.34% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.30% compared to 7.38% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.25%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $790 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $89,705 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.59%. That’s compared to the average of 6.69% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.58% versus 6.69% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.59%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $876 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $57,652 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.37%. Last week, the average rate was 7.45%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.37% will pay $690 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 6.95%. Last week, the average rate was 7.14%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.95% will pay $896 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $459,271 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.