Current Refinance Rates: March 25, 2024—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance dropped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.37%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.54%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.20%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for March 25, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.37%, compared to 7.49% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.40%, compared to 7.54% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.37%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $690 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,422.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.20%. That’s compared to the average of 7.32% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.26% compared to 7.35% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.20%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $787 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $88,920 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.54% compared to 6.70% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.53%. That compares to 6.69% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.54%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $873 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $57,186 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.38%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.42%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.38% will pay $691 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.01%, on average, compared to the average of 7.18% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.01%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,745 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $464,098 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When To Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.