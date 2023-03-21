Current Refinance Rates: March 21, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.03%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.28%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 6.96%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.64%.

Refinance Rates for March 21, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is averaging 7.03%, compared to 7.04% last week and the 52-week low of 4.85%.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 7.04%, compared to 7.06% last week. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan—the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate of 7.03%, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,002 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $420,704.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.96% compared to 6.96% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.98%. That compares to 6.99% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.96%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,319 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $256,488 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage dropped to 6.28%. Yesterday, it was 6.30%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.25%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.31%. Last week it was 6.28%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.28%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,577 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $163,892 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.17%. Last week, the average rate was 7.11%. The 52-week low is 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.17% will pay $5,076 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.36%, compared to an average of 6.24% last week and the 52-week low of 4.07%.

At today’s rate of 6.36%, a borrower would pay $6,476 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $415,630 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.64%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.11% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.68%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.35% compared to 6.57% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.27%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

