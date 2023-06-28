Current Refinance Rates: June 28, 2023—Rates Remain Unchanged

Mortgage refinance rates didn’t move today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.29%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.44%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.13%.

Refinance Rates for June 28, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance remained at 7.29% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.19%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.33%. At this time last week, it was 7.22%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.29%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $685 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay around $146,512 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.13%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.09%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.16%. This time last week, it was 7.09%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.13% will cost $783 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $87,920 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.44%. That’s compared to the average of 6.40% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.43% versus 6.40% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.44%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $868 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $56,167 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.95%. Last week, the average rate was 6.90%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.95% will pay $662 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 6.74%. Last week, the average rate was 6.68%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.74% will pay $884 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $443,580 in total interest over the life of the loan.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

